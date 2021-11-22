(Pocket-lint) - A new set of 5K renders show the Google Pixel 6A in all its glory, and if you're a fan of the Pixel 6's style then the good news is that it appears we'll be getting more of the same.

The latest leaks from the prolific OnLeaks and 91 mobiles reveal the signature camera strip that we have seen on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We can see two lenses on the camera strip, along with the flash, but no clue as to the focal length just yet.

So... Here comes your very first and very early look at the #Google #Pixel6a! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad



On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/7kzPc5STEU pic.twitter.com/Us8H6haEh8 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 20, 2021

It has been speculated that we might see the same 50MP Samsung Isocell GN1 sensor from the Pixel 6.

Best smartphone 2021: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 22 November 2021

We also see a 6.2 inch flat OLED display with a hole punch front facing camera and in display fingerprint reader.

Pixel 5A fans may be sorely disappointed to see a distinct lack of headphone jack on the leaked images. An especially weird move since Google went so hard marketing its inclusion on the 5A. The Pixel 3A and 4A also featured headphone jacks, whereas the flagship models did not.

The renders suggest the Pixel 6A might be a fair bit smaller than the 6 and 6 Pro, coming in at 152.2 x 71.8. x 8.7mm. Comparatively, the Pixel 6 is 58.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm and features a 6.4 inch display.

No word on release dates yet, but since the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were only released last month, it may be a while before we see anything official.