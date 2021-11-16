Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Is the Google Pixel Fold cancelled?

Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
(Pocket-lint) - Google was rumoured to reveal a foldable Pixel smartphone at some point before the end of 2021, or early 2022, but the latest report suggests the device might be cancelled completely for the foreseeable future.

According to Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultant - who previously claimed Google would launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor before the end of the year - the company has dropped its plans.

Young cites multiple supply chain sources in his report (via MySmartPrice) and suggests Google isn't launching the device because of the strong market competition. He said: "DSCC has confirmed with its supply chain sources that Google has decided not to bring the Pixel Fold to market. Not in 2021 and reportedly not in the first half of 2022."

It was thought the Pixel Fold would cost more than the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the US and Europe, according to Young, which would have given it a pretty tough starting point to succeed. 

Of course, nothing is officially confirmed by Google so there is still some hope the Pixel Fold will appear at some point.

Google launched Android 12L recently, which is a version of Android 12 optimised for larger screen devices and foldable phones. There are also plenty of rumours surrounding the Pixel Fold, like it offering the same camera setup as the Pixel 5.

You can read all about the Pixel Fold rumours in our separate feature, just don't get too excited for now.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Originally published on 16 November 2021.
