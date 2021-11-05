(Pocket-lint) - Google is rumoured to be working on a foldable Pixel smartphone and the most recent report claims it will be arriving in 2022 and feature the Pixel 5's main camera.

According to 9to5Google, files associated with the latest release of the Google Camera app suggest the foldable Pixel is codenamed Pipit - it was previously Passport - and it will have the same 12.2-megapixel IMX363 sensor as the Pixel 5, rather than the Pixel 6's GN1 sensor.

The site also said the folding smartphone would have a 12-megapixel IMX386 sensor that it assumes will be used as an ultra wide-angle camera based on the Pixel 6's design, and the code suggests it might only be used when the device is folded.

There is also said to be two 8-megapixel IMX355 sensors on board, one of which is tagged as "inner" and the other as "outer". It's thought the same selfie camera will be used on the front and inside, offering the same quality front shots whether the device is open or closed.

It's not clear if an under-display camera like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be used or a punch hole camera.

Nothing is official regarding the foldable Pixel as yet, though you can read all the rumours surrounding the device in our separate round up feature.