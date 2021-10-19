Free Bose Headphones 700 with Pixel 6 pre-order is an amazing deal

(Pocket-lint) - Google has unveiled the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, a pair of devices that feel like Google is taking the smartphone game a lot more seriously.

Not only are these new phones packed with great features, they offer a quality build, a brand new camera setup and they're priced to undercut many rivals too.

But it's not just the price of the Pixel 6 phones that's exciting - this pre-order deal is pretty amazing too.

When you pre-order the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you'll be able to claim a free pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 free for those in the UK. That's a £350 pair of headphones that will cost you nothing with this deal.

Pre-orders are available from the following retailers:

As well as the following networks:

This offer is available via claim and that means that once you've put in your pre-order for the new devices, you'll have to head over to pixel-offers.com/headphones to redeem your claim. You'll also find all the terms and conditions there, so you know exactly what you'll have to do - and that's worth reading, because there are some hoops to jump through.

There is time limit on this offer, however. Pre-orders open are open now and run until 27 October and that's the narrow window you'll have to get your qualifying pre-order in and claim those free £350 Bose headphones.