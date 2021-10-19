Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colours: Here are all your options

(Pocket-lint) - Google likes to have a bit of a joke with the names of its phones. With the launch of the new Pixel range in 2016, Google used some tongue-in-cheek names, like Very Silver and Quite Black, poking fun at some manufacturers who used, quite frankly, ridiculous names for colours.

The comedy continues with the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, although Google is perhaps being a little more serious this time around as these phones are a little more serious.

Google says that on the Pixel 6 it took inspiration from watch making and jewellery and you'll see that as you look over the colours and design.

Here's a rundown of all the colour options for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

There are three colours for the Google Pixel 6. You'll notice that all these models have black frames and it's a matte finish on these frames.

Stormy Black isn't completely black. In fact, we'd argue that it's not black at all, it's grey. The lower section of the phone is dark grey, with a lighter grey across the top.

Sorta Seafoam departs from the normal colours you find on phones, with a really light green on the bottom section. It looks like someone took the Sorta Sage Pixel 5 and went a bit lighter. The top section is a pastel yellow. It's certainly refreshing.

Again, Google has used some of these tones before - the Not Pink Pixel 3 springs to mind, as does the Oh So Orange Pixel 4. Here the top section is what you might immediately associate with coral, the bottom section a lighter hue.

There are also three colours for the Pixel 6 Pro - one is the same, the others are different. Note that in the Pro design, the section above the camera bump is proportionally larger. Also, two of these models have different frame finishes. Unlike the regular Pixel 6, the frame is polished for a more premium look.

Again, Stormy Black isn't black, it's a fusion of grey tones. We can't help thinking this will be the most popular colour. The frame is black.

There's been a long history of celebrated white phones - and Clearly White was a colour that Google used on the Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 models. But here it's not clearly white, because that Cloudy White bring in some warmth, with the top section slightly darker, like a cloud grey. The frame here is silver, so it looks great.

Sorta Sunny continues Google's slightly amusing names and yes, the pairing of warm tones does give a sunny feel to things. The matching with a gold frame also make this phone stand out.