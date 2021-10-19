Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro official: The first true flagship Pixel

(Pocket-lint) - Google has officially announced the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, its new flagship-level devices looking to entice Android users and Google fans to the Pixel banner.

Google has been offering Pixel devices since 2016. Often highly praised for the camera performance, this family of phones has divided users, often skipping out on the latest features or trends. That can't be said of the new devices which feel like a change of direction for the Pixel line.

Unashamedly flagship, the new models hit a number of spec points to keep up with the latest trends, with the Pixel 6 Pro offering a Quad HD+ display with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, while also keeping the prices down, undercutting the likes of Apple and Samsung.

The two devices were heavily leaked prior to launch, but Google itself has shared a lot of information about these devices, going as far as running TV adverts for them prior to launch, so the look - with that big Camera Bar across the back, will be familiar.

The Pixel 6 is the poster child for Android 12, launching on the latest version of Google's software and ushering in a user interface that offers greater customisation through Material You, while also elevating security features across the OS, letting users quickly see things like when the mic or camera is recording - and what app is using it.

Aiming to be the most secure smartphone ever, Google has designed its own core hardware, known as Google Tensor, which integrates the Titan M2 security core, while a security hub and privacy dashboard will help you manage your phone and Google account.

On top of those features, Google will be offering 5 years of security updates for the Pixel 6 devices, as well as 4 years of OS updates.

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch OLED display with full HD+ resolution, offering 90Hz refresh rates. It's protected with Gorilla Glass Victus for scratch protection.

The Pixel 6 Pro increases the size with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, offering a variable refresh rate between 10 and 120Hz. It offers a Quad HD+ resolution.

When it comes to the cameras, there's a difference between the devices. Both have the same main camera - a 50-megapixel, 1/1.31in sensor with 1.2μm pixels, f/1.85, which users pixel binning to take 12.5-megapixel images by default. Google says that the camera absorbs 150 per cent more light than the Pixel 5.

Both also have the same ultrawide camera too, with a 12-megapixel sensor, f/2.2.

But the Pixel 6 Pro then goes on to offer a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, using a folded or periscope lens for the first time on a Pixel - and allowing 4x optical zoom, or 20x digital zoom.

New camera features include Motion mode for capturing moving objects and giving them a sense of speed through selective blurring, the ability to unblur faces (in some conditions), editing tools like Magic Eraser that will remove unwanted objects from the background of images in the Google Photos app.

More importantly, Google's computational photography AI is also promising to be more inclusive, with different skin tones being more accurately presented, so darker skin remains in balance, rather than confusing the camera.

Stereo speakers are offered, but there's no 3.5mm headphone socket. There's a USB C for charging with a 4614mAh battery in the Pixel 6 and 5003mAh battery in the Pixel 6 Pro. Charging at 30W wired is supported, while wireless charging is also supported at 21W on the Pixel 6 and 23W on the Pixel 6 Pro if using the second-gen Pixel Charger, or at 12W with standard Qi chargers.

The Pixel 6 will cost from £599 / €649 / $599 while the larger Pixel 6 Pro will cost £849 / €899 / $898 and pre-orders open immediately. It will be on shelves from 28 October.

