Google may be planning an upgrade programme for its phones - Pixel Pass

(Pocket-lint) - We know that Google is finally planning to completely unveil its Pixel 6 smartphone lineup imminently, but one element that we hadn't heard about before may have just leaked ahead of time.

It's apparently called Pixel Pass, and according to the internal-looking presentation slide that you can see below, it looks for all the world like a membership plan to the Pixel ecosystem.

As M. Brandon Lee's Tweet mentions, this all looks mighty familiar to anyone who's checked out Apple's own offering for its iPhones. The iPhone Upgrade Programme has been around for a good number of years now, similarly bundling in an annually upgraded iPhone with top-tier AppleCare protection for a monthly cost that makes it easier to own a flagship.

If the information in that image is accurate, Google will also be throwing in a membership for Google One, meaning that users really will get the whole run of the Google ecosystem along with their phone upgrades and protection.

Much like Apple's system, getting approved will involve a credit check, which will raise the bar for who can afford to take part, but the convenience of having everything taken care of in one go could well win plenty of fans over if this does indeed launch.

Without any details of how much the plans will cost, or when the service might launch, we'll have to wait for Google to take the wraps off properly to see how accurate the information above remains.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 11 October 2021.
