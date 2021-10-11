Retailer comprehensively spills the beans on Google Pixel 6 Pro with full promo pages

(Pocket-lint) - There's been no shortages of pre-release information about the Google Pixel 6 Pro, but the latest leak is perhaps the most comprehensive yet, with retailer Carphone Warehouse putting up full promo pages leaving nothing to the imagination.

Google has already confirmed the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro: the company has shown off the design, talked about Google Tensor, its homegrown chip that's powering it, and it's also running adverts for the new phone - but it's due to be officially launched on 19 October.

It seems as though the live pages (now removed) were originally spotted by Evan Blass and shared on Twitter, but we also managed to grab screenshots of the pages while they were still live.

Starting at the top, Google is claiming that the Pixel 6 Pro's Google Tensor processor will offer an 80 per cent faster performance than the Pixel 5, which is quite the bump over the Snapdragon 765G device.

The camera gets plenty of attention, with detailing of the main 50-megapixel camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultrawide. This is a real change in direction for Google, shifting to higher resolutions for the first time.

Google claims that the new main sensor captures 150 per cent more light, while it offers 4x optical zoom from that periscope telephoto, with 20x "Super Res Zoom", which will be digital. Google isn't going for the 50 or 100x that we've seen from the likes of Samsung or Huawei, but it's still a big step forward.

The front camera will offer a 94 degree field of view meaning you'll be able to get everyone in the shot - but the small print says you'll need to be using the RAW setting to get that, so we suspect that headline figure won't be used in regular shooting by many people.

The Pixel 6 wants to do the job of Photoshop with a Magic Eraser function to remove unwanted images in the background of photos, while there's also a function to unblur blurred faces. This is all going to be AI working its magic.

There's going to be support for 30W charging using Google's 30W charger (sold separately), while you'll get 23W wireless charging from the new Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) which has previously leaked.

The 6.7-inch display uses an LTPO panel, offers refresh rates from 10-120Hz and is going to be dubbed "Smooth Display".

The display itself is topped with Gorilla Glass Victus and the whole phone has an IP68 protection rating.

So, we know what it looks like, we know what it will do and we know when it's going to launch - but does any of this make the new Pixel any less exciting? It certainly sounds like Google is really going for flagship level with the Pixel 6 Pro.