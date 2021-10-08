(Pocket-lint) - Google has already confirmed it is announcing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro soon, but that isn't stopping leakers from sharing images and details about the phones. The latest example comes from Evan Blass, who posted a series of pictures of them on Twitter early Thursday morning.

They don't reveal too much new about the phones - considering Google itself has already announced some of their features, and the phones have extensively leaked over the past few months. Nevertheless, the images provide probably the best look yet at the upcoming flagships. The shots do, however, show the phones' user interface, camera specs, and the second-generation Pixel Stand wireless charger, which is thought to support 23W fast charging.

Other photos show the phone’s charging brick, the phone splashed with water, and there's a mention of face unlock functionality. The biometric security feature can be seen in one image on a settings panel called Security. Keep in mind Google offered face unlock on the Pixel 4, but not on the Pixel 5 lineup.

Pocket-lint is rounding up all the leaks and latest information on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro here:

Google is due to officially announce them on 19 October 2021. You can watch their unveiling here.

