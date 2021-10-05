Google confirms Pixel 6 launch event on 19 October

(Pocket-lint) - Google has officially confirmed that its next smartphones, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, will be announced on 19 October at Google's Pixel Fall Launch.

Over the past few years - 2020 being a bit of an exception - Google has had an October launch where it has shown off its hardware devices. This is where the Pixel phones are traditionally revealed, alongside a range of other technologies and sometimes other hardware.

Unlike Apple where secrecy is key before any new product launch, Google is rather more laissez-faire about the whole thing.

The company came forward and confirmed a range of specs and details previously and doesn't seem to get flustered by leaks - instead it has confirmed some rumours - including announcing that the phone would be running on Tensor, it's homegrown chip.

That means we know a lot more about what the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro look like than we would for other device launches, but there's still a lot to learn.

Google has long taken the approach that AI and machine learning play a huge role in the evolution of devices rather than just hardware, and there's no where that is more apparent than in the cameras.

Recent photographic advances lean on computational photography rather than hardware - think Night Mode or Portrait Mode - allowing Google to roll advancements back to devices that are much older, something other manufacturers might be reluctant to do.

That means that despite us all knowing what these Pixel phones look like, we don't all know what they will do and what clever AI features Google might announce.

The event is set for 19 October and it will take place at 10am Pacific time, so that will be 6pm UK time. We'll see you there!