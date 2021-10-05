Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Google phone news

Google confirms Pixel 6 launch event on 19 October

Author image, Editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Google Google confirms Pixel 6 launch event on 19 October
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Google has officially confirmed that its next smartphones, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, will be announced on 19 October at Google's Pixel Fall Launch.

Over the past few years - 2020 being a bit of an exception - Google has had an October launch where it has shown off its hardware devices. This is where the Pixel phones are traditionally revealed, alongside a range of other technologies and sometimes other hardware.

Unlike Apple where secrecy is key before any new product launch, Google is rather more laissez-faire about the whole thing.

The company came forward and confirmed a range of specs and details previously and doesn't seem to get flustered by leaks - instead it has confirmed some rumours - including announcing that the phone would be running on Tensor, it's homegrown chip.

That means we know a lot more about what the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro look like than we would for other device launches, but there's still a lot to learn.

Google has long taken the approach that AI and machine learning play a huge role in the evolution of devices rather than just hardware, and there's no where that is more apparent than in the cameras.

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today
Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall ·

GoogleGoogle confirms Pixel 6 launch on 19 October photo 2

Recent photographic advances lean on computational photography rather than hardware - think Night Mode or Portrait Mode - allowing Google to roll advancements back to devices that are much older, something other manufacturers might be reluctant to do.

That means that despite us all knowing what these Pixel phones look like, we don't all know what they will do and what clever AI features Google might announce.

The event is set for 19 October and it will take place at 10am Pacific time, so that will be 6pm UK time. We'll see you there!

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 5 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Google confirms Pixel 6 launch event on 19 October
Google confirms Pixel 6 launch event on 19 October By Chris Hall ·
Will this be what the foldable Pixel phone looks like?
Will this be what the foldable Pixel phone looks like? By Alex Allegro ·
When will my phone get Android 12?
When will my phone get Android 12? By Chris Hall ·
Mobile gamers rejoice! The Samsung Galaxy S22 may have ray tracing
Mobile gamers rejoice! The Samsung Galaxy S22 may have ray tracing By Adrian Willings ·
How to use student ID cards with Apple Wallet on iPhone or Apple Watch
How to use student ID cards with Apple Wallet on iPhone or Apple Watch By Maggie Tillman ·
Oppo to reveal ColorOS 12 on 11 October, rolling out to 110 phone models
Oppo to reveal ColorOS 12 on 11 October, rolling out to 110 phone models By Cam Bunton ·