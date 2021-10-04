Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Google phone news

Android 12 officially launches today, first Pixel devices to receive update in "the next few weeks"

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Google Android 12 officially launches today, first Pixel devices to receive update in "the next few weeks"
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Google today announced on their Android Developer Blog that the company’s latest OS, Android 12, will have its source pushed to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), meaning it’s officially considered publicly released as of today. 

Android 12 has been available since May, but you’d have needed a Pixel 3 or newer to give it a shot using the Android Beta Program

As for when the first devices will receive the update, Google says eligible Pixel phones will see Android 12 in “the next few weeks”, with flagship models from Samsung’s Galaxy line, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi penned in for later in 2021. 

Android 12 launches with an array of major new features, including one of the most drastic visual overhauls to the Android UI in years. Google dubs it Material You, and it’s a fresh design language the company hopes will act as the template for all future Android app redesigns in the future. 

There’s also major changes to the notification system, widget design, and privacy controls with camera and microphone indicators, which brings a little slice of iOS to the latest version of Android. 

Pocket-lint has generated a complete roundup of all the new features available in Android 12, which you can read through right here

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 4 October 2021.
Recommended for you
OxygenOS 12: Everything you need to know about OnePlus' next software
OxygenOS 12: Everything you need to know about OnePlus' next software By Cam Bunton ·
Android 12 officially launches today, first Pixel devices to receive update in "the next few weeks"
Android 12 officially launches today, first Pixel devices to receive update in "the next few weeks" By Alex Allegro ·
When will my phone get Android 12?
When will my phone get Android 12? By Chris Hall ·