(Pocket-lint) - Google today announced on their Android Developer Blog that the company’s latest OS, Android 12, will have its source pushed to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), meaning it’s officially considered publicly released as of today.

Android 12 has been available since May, but you’d have needed a Pixel 3 or newer to give it a shot using the Android Beta Program.

As for when the first devices will receive the update, Google says eligible Pixel phones will see Android 12 in “the next few weeks”, with flagship models from Samsung’s Galaxy line, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi penned in for later in 2021.

Android 12 launches with an array of major new features, including one of the most drastic visual overhauls to the Android UI in years. Google dubs it Material You, and it’s a fresh design language the company hopes will act as the template for all future Android app redesigns in the future.

There’s also major changes to the notification system, widget design, and privacy controls with camera and microphone indicators, which brings a little slice of iOS to the latest version of Android.

