Google Pixel 6 prices and release date leak

(Pocket-lint) - The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have leaked extensively over the last few months with Google itself even getting in on the action by releasing official images of the rear of the phones, along with details of the chipset inside and teaser videos too.

The latest leak tells us how much we can expect to pay for the next flagship phones from Google though, as well as supporting previous rumours of when we can expect the devices to launch.

According to YouTuber Brandon Lee (@thisistechtoday), via Gadgets 360, the Google Pixel 6 is said to be priced at €649, which is around £555 in the UK and around $770 in the US. The Google Pixel 6 Pro meanwhile, is said to cost around €899, which is around £770 in the UK and around $1065 in the US.

Lee also said his sources have claimed the regular Pixel 6 will come in Carbon and Fog colour options, though didn't mention the colour names for the Pro model.

iPhone 13 range reviewed, Surface devices and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 122 By Rik Henderson · 29 September 2021

In terms of release date, 19 October appeared again based on Lee's sources, with an on sale date of 28 October. Nothing official is confirmed as yet, though this date has now been mentioned several times from mulitple sources.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the Google Pixel 6 in our separate feature. We also have a feature detailing everything we know so far about the Pixel 6 Pro.