Google Pixel 6 camera features detailed in leak

(Pocket-lint) - Google is expected to announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro sometime in October and while the company has already officially teased several elements of the devices, a recent leak is offering up some more information about the camera features.

A report on XDA Developers offers some information based on an internal, unreleased version of the Google Camera app, along with information and insights from an unnamed source.

According to the report, the Google Pixel 6 Pro could have an ultra wide-angle front camera that could offer two pre-defined zoom levels of 0.7X and 1.0X.

A series of other camera features were also detailed in the report, including something called "swiss", which is said to be linked to a feature called "magic eraser". Though it isn't clear what the feature does as yet, there is speculation that it could enable users to remove objects or people post shot.

Other features mentioned in the report include Face Deblur - which is said to take multiple images from the main sensor and combine them into a single HDR image, whilst also using the ultra wide angle sensor to capture shaper images at the same time.

There's a "Motion Blur" feature that is said to add "creative blur effects to your photos", while a "Baby Mode" feature is speculated to be able to automatically recognise when a baby is playing and take a photo.

Of course, nothing is official as yet so it might be that some of these camera features don't appear immediately on the Pixel 6 - or of course at all. You can read all the rumours relating to the Pixel 6 in our separate feature, and we also have a feature on the Pixel 6 Pro.