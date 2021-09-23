Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Google announces a plethora of new incredible accessibility features coming soon to Android

(Pocket-lint) - Google published a new post to their blog today detailing a series of new remarkable accessibility features coming soon to all Android phones. 

At the same time, the company also announced that just like Tesla, video games will soon be made available to play to on all Android Auto systems. It should go without saying that gaming in your car is something that’ll only be able to be activated when the vehicle is in park. 

However, as per the new set of remarkable accessibility features coming soon to Android, Google is announces two major innovations, dubbed Camera Switches and Project Activate, which should tremendously help the disabled community more effectively make use of their phones in a natural, easy to control way. 

This short video demonstration shared by Google explains it best, but in case you can’t watch it, we’ll try our best to explain it to you. 

Basically, you’ll be able to set up your device’s front-facing camera to recognise a facial expression you make and utilise Project Activate to trigger your expression to do something on your phone. 

For example, say you raise your eyebrows, you can set it up so your phone opens the camera, or tells you the weather - anything, really. 

In the same vein, the company also announced it’d be bringing handwriting recognition to its Lookout app, which in case you’re unaware uses the camera to scan and read text out loud. Also new is Euro and Indian Rupee bill identification in the same app, which should be a tremendous boon to the visually impaired. 

Other small tidbits include the option to now password protect specific photos (a feature previously exclusive to Google Pixel devices), and the ability to control your TV from your phone - something that’s been offered on iOS and Apple TV devices for years. 

And finally, perhaps one of the more unique announcements this year, is what Google is calling Emoji Kitchen - a new feature that lets you combine certain emojis to create an entirely new one. In the same Google provides, you can combine the owl emoji and the crying laughing face emoji to create a crying laugh owl. Pretty neat, huh? 

Check out Google’s full blog post covering all the announcements right here

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 23 September 2021.
