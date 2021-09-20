Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Google phone news

Google Pixel Pro 6 could finally embrace faster charging speeds

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Google Google Pixel Pro 6 could finally embrace faster charging speeds
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - While Google has already unveiled its next Pixel phones as part of an official teaser, there's still a lot to discover about them.

We expect to see them fully launched during a Made by Google even in October, but a posting found on the Taiwanese version of the FCC, the National Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed at least one interesting specification - the Pixel 6 Pro will finally embrace fast-charging. It shows that it will be capable of 33W wired charging.

According to the listing (which was spotted by XDA Developers), the phone will support the following charging speeds: 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 9V/3A (27W), and 11V/3A (33W).

This comes on top of a previous leak that suggested it will also support 23W wireless charging.

XDA also states that the wired 33W charger will not come with the handset in the box. It will likely be an optional extra.

If true, this all seems a big step-up for Google, which has previous maxed out at 18W for its Pixel devices.

Other specs to have leaked in the recent past include a 120Hz refresh rate for the Pro's display, a Quad HD resolution (3120 x 1400) and a 5,000mAh battery.

Apple's iPhone 13 launch event special - Pocket-lint Podcast 121
Apple's iPhone 13 launch event special - Pocket-lint Podcast 121 By Rik Henderson ·

We'll bring you more soon, including information on the prospective Made by Google event once formally announced.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 20 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Apple iOS 15 release date and all the features coming to your iPhone
Apple iOS 15 release date and all the features coming to your iPhone By Britta O'Boyle ·
Google Pixel Pro 6 could finally embrace faster charging speeds
Google Pixel Pro 6 could finally embrace faster charging speeds By Rik Henderson ·
Potential foldable Pixel codenamed Jumbojack pops up in code
Potential foldable Pixel codenamed Jumbojack pops up in code By Chris Hall ·