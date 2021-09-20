(Pocket-lint) - While Google has already unveiled its next Pixel phones as part of an official teaser, there's still a lot to discover about them.

We expect to see them fully launched during a Made by Google even in October, but a posting found on the Taiwanese version of the FCC, the National Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed at least one interesting specification - the Pixel 6 Pro will finally embrace fast-charging. It shows that it will be capable of 33W wired charging.

According to the listing (which was spotted by XDA Developers), the phone will support the following charging speeds: 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 9V/3A (27W), and 11V/3A (33W).

This comes on top of a previous leak that suggested it will also support 23W wireless charging.

XDA also states that the wired 33W charger will not come with the handset in the box. It will likely be an optional extra.

If true, this all seems a big step-up for Google, which has previous maxed out at 18W for its Pixel devices.

Other specs to have leaked in the recent past include a 120Hz refresh rate for the Pro's display, a Quad HD resolution (3120 x 1400) and a 5,000mAh battery.

We'll bring you more soon, including information on the prospective Made by Google event once formally announced.