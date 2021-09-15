Huge Google Pixel 6 Pro spec leak reveals practically everything

(Pocket-lint) - Google is going to be launching the latest Pixel family of phones in the near future, and has already confirmed so itself, including showing us what the phone and software looks like.

It hasn't, however, given us all the nitty gritty of hardware specs. That will come when the phones are officially revealed. Still, it can't stop leaks from giving us a glimpse under the hood.

A report from XDA Developers sheds a lot of light on some of the rumoured specs direct from the Pixel 6 Pro's software.

The article reveals a few interesting bits of information. Firstly - it appears the Pixel 6 Pro is going to feature a reverse wireless charging feature, which Google is calling "Battery Share".

This will allow you to place wireless charging compatible products like earphones and watches on the back of the phone for a quick top-up.

There's also a feature called "Smooth Display" which automatically shifts the refresh rate of the screen above 60Hz. In fact, the menu system specifically mentions 120Hz, suggesting the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 120Hz display.

The resolution of the panel is 3120 x 1400 too, meaning that it's both Quad HD resolution and 120Hz. Similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

There's uncertainty as to whether or not it has an adaptive refresh rate tech, but it can drop down to as low as 10Hz when the Always-on Display is active, according to the report.

Other specifications mentioned in the report include UWB (ultra-wideband) technology, which is often used for precision tracking items. Apple uses it with its latest iPhones and the AirTag, as an example.

It's also expected to feature an 8-core processor, alongside 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and will have a 128GB storage option. To keep it powered up all day, it's reported to feature a 5,000mAh battery.

That processor, of course, is Google's own custom processor. In the past it was referred to as Whitechapel, but has since been branded as Tensor by the company itself.

As for cameras, it appears the Pro will have a triple camera system led by Samsung's 50-megapixel GN1 sensor in the primary lens. It's claimed that it will be joined by a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens that supports 4x optical zoom.

By the sounds of it then, the Pixel 6 Pro won't just feature a striking look, but also feature some proper flagship capabilities. Time will tell how many of these specifications are accurate, but it all sounds plausible enough. As always though, none of this is confirmed until Google says so itself.