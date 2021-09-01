Google Pixel 6 could be announced on 19 October

(Pocket-lint) - The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be announced on 19 October, the date tipped for pre-orders on the devices to open.

The details, according to sources talking to Front Page Tech, the website of leaker Jon Prosser, suggest that general retail will open on the new devices on 28 October.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models at a Made by Google event. The annual event is usually used to showcase Google's own hardware, such as Pixel devices, Chromecast and Nest devices.

In 2020 Google skipped the event and the launch cycle didn't plan out too smoothly, but a 19 October date fits the usual launch window that Google uses - in 2019 it was held on 15 October, in 2018 it was held on 9 October, in each case a Tuesday.

Google has already confirmed made details about the new Pixel phones. Having released the Pixel 5a 5G in the US and Japan, the Pixel 6 has greater anticipation as a flagship device for global release.

The big head turner is the design, with a camera bar that stretches right across the back of the phone.

The Pixel 6 Pro will be the larger device, with a triple camera, while the regular Pixel 6 will have a dual camera. You can see a comparison of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro here.

Google has also confirmed that the new device will be powered by its own design of core hardware, known as Google Tensor.

We're sure there will be many more leaks before we get to launch day, but there's plenty of excitement about what looks like a change of direction for Google's smartphones.