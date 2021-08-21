(Pocket-lint) - Google has quite the long history of releasing then abandoning many of its products and services, and with the recent release of the Pixel 5a 5G, the company is staying true to its roots by already announcing the discontinuation of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G less than one full year after their respective reveals.

In a statement provided to Digital Trends, Google says that while inventory for the two retiring devices will still be available for the time being, the company has no plans to restock store shelves with them ever again. Naturally, Google hopes customers jump ship to the notably improved and cheaper Pixel 5a 5G.

"With our current forecasts, we expect Google Store in the U.S. to sell out of Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in the coming weeks following the launch of Pixel 5a (5G)" a Google employee told Digital Trends.

Just days ago, we covered all the differences between the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G and the newly released Pixel 5a 5G. If you're interested in checking that out, click here.

Interestingly, Google will not be discontinuing the standard Pixel 4a with only 4G cell service, as the company hopes to offer this as an ultra-budget entry level option in both developed and developing nations.

With the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro expected right around the corner for launch this October, Google is clearly freeing up inventory space for the release of what’s surely got to be the company’s most drastic redesign within the Pixel series yet - at least, before a Pixel Fold gets revealed, that is.

For our full coverage and information on the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, tap here.