The foldable Pixel is probably going to be delayed after all

(Pocket-lint) - Just days after rumours seemed to indicate that Google was going to shock the world by announcing and releasing a foldable Pixel phone alongside the launch of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, a new report now indicates that the company will most likely be pushing the release date until sometime in 2022.However, the leaker states that this doesn’t rule out the possibility of Google at least previewing the phone during the official Pixel 6 series reveal in October.

Google delaying the launch a little further down the line isn’t all too unreasonable news.

Samsung just recently announced their latest lineup of folding smartphones in the form of the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 3, and while those are of course Samsung’s third generation within the Z series, they’re the first models to actually get some seriously positive press reception from the start, with Pocket-lint calling the Z Flip 3 “the best flip phone we've seen to date”.

In other Pixel 6 news, 91mobiles leaker Yogesh Brar claims that sources within Google tell them that the company has been internally testing 33W fast charging support for the upcoming flagship.

Notably, it looks as if the recently revealed Pixel 5a with 5G will be the last Google-branded smartphone to come with a power brick inside the box, following in the footsteps as Apple and Samsung have already done. However, if the 33W fast charging option does in fact ship as a feature for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, then you can be assured Google will be marketing accompanying bricks to sell alongside them.

