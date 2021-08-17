(Pocket-lint) - Google has introduced another low-cost Pixel device. Called the "Pixel 5a with 5G", it's a follow-up to the Pixel 4a that debuted last year.

It costs $449, making it $100 more expensive than the introductory price of the Pixel 4a (though that can be regularly found for $300 or less in the US now). For reference, Apple's budget device, iPhone SE, is $399. There's also Apple's $699 iPhone 12 mini with 5G support.

The Pixel 5a offers 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz connectivity. It also packs a 6.3-inch hole punch display with more screen space than the Pixel 4a. Other Pixel 5a features include IP67 water resistance, a dual-camera setup with wide and ultra-wide lenses, a 4,620mAh battery, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip. Google is selling the Pixel 5a with an 18W fast-charging adapter, too.

However, the Pixel 5a will be the last Pixel phone to include a charger (via The Verge). That means the upcoming Pixel 6 will not ship with one. Keep in mind Apple stopped including a 5W charger with ‌iPhone‌ last year.

For more about the Pixel 5a, see our in-depth guide here.

You can also see how the Pixel 5a compares to the Pixel 4a here.

