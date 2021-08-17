Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Google phone news

Google updates Pixel lineup with the budget Pixel 5a 5G phone

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Google Google updates Pixel lineup with the budget Pixel 5a 5G phone

- Available in the US and Japan

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Google has introduced another low-cost Pixel device. Called the "Pixel 5a with 5G", it's a follow-up to the Pixel 4a that debuted last year.

It costs $449, making it $100 more expensive than the introductory price of the Pixel 4a (though that can be regularly found for $300 or less in the US now). For reference, Apple's budget device, iPhone SE, is $399. There's also Apple's $699 iPhone 12 mini with 5G support.

The Pixel 5a offers 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz connectivity. It also packs a 6.3-inch hole punch display with more screen space than the Pixel 4a. Other Pixel 5a features include IP67 water resistance, a dual-camera setup with wide and ultra-wide lenses, a 4,620mAh battery, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip. Google is selling the Pixel 5a with an 18W fast-charging adapter, too.

However, the Pixel 5a will be the last Pixel phone to include a charger (via The Verge). That means the upcoming Pixel 6 will not ship with one. Keep in mind Apple stopped including a 5W charger with ‌iPhone‌ last year.

For more about the Pixel 5a, see our in-depth guide here.

squirrel_widget_5847853

You can also see how the Pixel 5a compares to the Pixel 4a here.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here
Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Britta O'Boyle. Originally published on 17 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Apple iPhone 13 could launch 14 September, with 1TB option
Apple iPhone 13 could launch 14 September, with 1TB option By Britta O'Boyle ·
Google Pixel 5a 5G release date, features and specs
Google Pixel 5a 5G release date, features and specs By Britta O'Boyle ·
Samsung Galaxy S22 series leak details camera, battery and display specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 series leak details camera, battery and display specs By Britta O'Boyle ·