Google Pixel 5a components leak, launch 17 August

(Pocket-lint) - Google's Pixel 5a 5G is reported to be the company's next phone, ahead of the confirmed Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, expected in October.

There have been a number of leaks surrounding the Pixel 5a 5G, though the most recent suggests a launch date of 17 August and confirms previous design rumours.

A source of Android Police shared some component images of the Pixel 5a, claimed to have been sent out to repair shops ahead of the apparent imminent launch. The images support leaked renders of the mid-range Pixel device, showing a design similar to the Pixel 5 with a square camera housing in the top left corner and physical fingerprint sensor.

There appears to be a ribbed power button - which looks like the most notable difference - and there's a space for the headphone jack. The images also support the rumour of a 4680mAh battery, which would be the largest battery so far in a Pixel device.

According to Android Police's source, the Pixel 5a 5G has a slightly more rubber finish than previous Pixel devices and it will launch on 17 August.

Previous reports have claimed the Pixel 5a 5G will be available from 26 August in the US and Japan. It is said to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The rear camera is said to be the same as the Pixel 5 and the screen is said to be a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a punch hole camera in the top left corner.

For now, nothing is official but 17 August is very soon so if this rumour is true, we will find out soon enough.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Originally published on 16 August 2021.
