Google Pixel 5a pricing, release date and specs leak

(Pocket-lint) - Google recently confirmed some details regarding the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that are due to be released later this year, though it didn't offer any further details regarding the Pixel 5a, which has also been confirmed as coming.

The Pixel 5a is only launching in the US and Japan - as previously revealed by Google itself - though a recent leak has given us an indication as to when it will launch, how much it will cost and some of the specifications it will offer.

According to Jon Prosser - who has a so-so track record though was one of the first to reveal the Pixel 6 redesign - the Pixel 5a will launch on 26 August and those in the US and Japan will only be able to buy the mid-range device online or in Google Stores. It's claimed the Pixel 5a will feature the Pixel 5's camera and cost $450 in the US.

Other specifications listed by Prosser include a 6.4-inch display with forced 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 6GB of RAM and no wireless charging. It is said to offer IPX7 water and dust resistance, a headphone jack and offer a 4650mAh battery.

For now, nothing is official, though Google previously said the Pixel 5a would be "announced in line with when last year's a-series phone was introduced." The Pixel 4a was released in August 2020, so 26 August 2021 for the Pixel 5a is certainly plausible. You can read all the rumours surrounding in the Pixel 5a in our separate feature.