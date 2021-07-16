(Pocket-lint) - Google is expected to announce its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones a little later this year, and the latest rumour has given us some more information about the Pixel 6 Pro's camera.

It's been claimed - through multiple rumours and renders - that the Pixel 6 will offer a dual rear camera, while the Pixel 6 Pro will have a triple rear camera, with the Pro's third lens being a telelphoto lens.

The latest report, which comes from XDA Developers, has claimed the third beta of Android 12 that has rolled out to Pixel phones with an update to the Google Camera app and the APK shows evidence that this telephoto lens could offer 5X zoom.

Digging into the APK, the site found references to "ultra tele" camera, and details to suggest the 5X zoom option will be available in the viewfinder.

XDA Developers pointed out that a still from a video shared by Google at its I/O developer conference also hinted at a 5X zoom, with the details found in the APK therefore offering more evidence for this.

Previous reports have said the Google Pixel 6 will have a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, while the Pixel 6 Pro will have the same main and ultra wide-angle lenses, with the addition of a 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

For now, nothing is confirmed, but you can follow all the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro rumours in our separate features. We also have a feature comparing the two devices rumoured specs against each other.

