Google Pixel 6 and 6 XL names appear in developer form

(Pocket-lint) - The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have both been the subject of plenty of rumours over the last couple of months, but the latest leak sees Google itself casually name drop the two devices.

Following the start of this year's Google for Games Developer Summit, where new tools for Android game developers were revealed, the Pixel 6 and, interestingly, the Pixel 6 XL both appeared on a form for a new game mode API, spotted by XDA Developers.

We say interestingly as the larger Pixel 6 device has been referred to in previous leaks as the Pixel 6 Pro rather than Pixel 6 XL. Given the casual namedrop of the unannounced devices in the form, it could be that it means nothing and is simply a typo, or perhaps all the previous leaks have been using the wrong name for months.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to be officially revealed around October time. The leaked renders suggest a significant departure in terms of design compared to previous Pixel devices.

The Pixel 6 is said to have a 6.4-inch display, dual rear camera, 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The Pixel 6 Pro meanwhile, is said to have a 6.71-inch screen, triple rear camera, 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the two devices in our separate Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro features. You can also read how they are expected to compare to each other in another feature.