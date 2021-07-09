Google Pixel 5a lands at the FCC, launch imminent?

(Pocket-lint) - By all accounts Google's next affordable Pixel is about to launch. Three variants of the Pixel 5a have appeared at the FCC, which suggests strongly that it won't be long before it's released to market.

The FCC listings reveal three separate model numbers for the phone: G4S1M, GR0M2 and G1F8F. In reality, when launched you won't notice any real physical differences between them.

It's likely these will feature different cellular capabilities to suit different carriers and networks. The G1F8F will enable different LTE bands and disable CDMA, as an example. At least, according to the findings of @Cstark_27 on Twitter.

Other details gleaned from the FCC listing don't give us a whole lot to work with. It confirms the phone will have 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth LE and NFC (all of which you'd expect on a modern phone).

It's also going to feature sub-6 5G support and a 3.5mm headphone port. Apart from that, there's little else to gain from reading through all the Pixel 5a entries in the FCC's database.

According to leaks, the 5a will look very similar to the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G and be built from polycarbonate. We're expecting a physical fingerprint sensor on the back, a punch-hole camera on the front (cut into a 6.2-inch OLED display) plus a dual camera system on the back.

Originally, it was expected to launch in June, but the release has been pushed back. Google has confirmed that the phone exists and that it will (at least) be launching in the US and Japan.

Other details are just speculation for now, but with the arrival of real evidence from the FCC, it shouldn't be too long until all of this is confirmed (or denied).