Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro specs revealed in new leak

(Pocket-lint) - The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro aren't due to appear for another couple of months, but we already know what they are expected to look like and the latest leak reveals some of the missing specifications too.

Jon Prosser from FrontPageTech - who has a so so track record - presented the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro designs a while ago, and now he is back with a report that claims to fill in some of the details that haven't been rumoured yet.

According to the information - which is said to be from "a very trusted source" - both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will run on Google's own custom chip, codenamed Whitechapel, and they will have Wi-Fi 6, support 5G and run on Android 12.

The report claims the Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage and a 4614mAh battery. It's said to have a dual rear camera made up of a 50-megapixel wide sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Pixel 6 Pro meanwhile, is said to have a 6.71-inch plastic OLED display, 12GB RAM, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options and a 5000mAh battery. The triple rear camera is claimed to be made up of a 50-megapixel wide lens, 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide lens, while the front is said to be 12-megapixels.

The report also claims the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will have five years of software updates. For now, nothing is officially confirmed, but you can read all the rumours surrounding the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in our separate features. We also have a feature comparing the two.