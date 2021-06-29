Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Google might announce and release its Pixel 5a mid-ranger in August

Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
- Could be similar to Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5

- Could be similar to Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5

(Pocket-lint) - Over the weekend, Bloomberg claimed Apple is exploring bigger iPad models. Buried at the bottom of that report is a little nugget about the next Pixel phone from Google.

The Pixel 5a, thought to be a mid-range phone, should release sometime in August. Keep in mind Google had already confirmed the Pixel 5a is in the works and will release “in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced". Given two Pixel a-series phones released in 2020, it was assumed the Pixel 5a would arrive in August, following the Pixel 4a, or in October, following the Pixel 4a 5G. Bloomberg, of course, has now revealed a summer debut is on deck.

Reporter Mark Gurman shared the Pixel 5a should be announced in August 2021 and released that same month. It will only launch in the US and Japan, however, meaning the UK is currently not set to get the latest affordable Pixel. It’s unclear if the phone's limited release will be temporary or permanent. 

Based on leaks, it looks like the Pixel 5a will be very similar design to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. It's thought to offer a polycarbonate body, with a square camera housing in the top left corner, much like the Pixel 4a 5G. The Pixel 5 has a brushed aluminium body but with a matt coating.

See our rumour roundup on the Pixel 5a here.

