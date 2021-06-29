(Pocket-lint) - Over the weekend, Bloomberg claimed Apple is exploring bigger iPad models. Buried at the bottom of that report is a little nugget about the next Pixel phone from Google.

The Pixel 5a, thought to be a mid-range phone, should release sometime in August. Keep in mind Google had already confirmed the Pixel 5a is in the works and will release “in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced". Given two Pixel a-series phones released in 2020, it was assumed the Pixel 5a would arrive in August, following the Pixel 4a, or in October, following the Pixel 4a 5G. Bloomberg, of course, has now revealed a summer debut is on deck.

Reporter Mark Gurman shared the Pixel 5a should be announced in August 2021 and released that same month. It will only launch in the US and Japan, however, meaning the UK is currently not set to get the latest affordable Pixel. It’s unclear if the phone's limited release will be temporary or permanent.

Based on leaks, it looks like the Pixel 5a will be very similar design to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. It's thought to offer a polycarbonate body, with a square camera housing in the top left corner, much like the Pixel 4a 5G. The Pixel 5 has a brushed aluminium body but with a matt coating.

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall · 29 June 2021

See our rumour roundup on the Pixel 5a here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.