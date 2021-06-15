(Pocket-lint) - There have been numerous leaks surrounding the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in recent weeks, but the latest rumour suggests the company is also working on a second-generation Pixel charging stand.

The original Pixel Stand debuted in 2018, offering 10W wireless charging for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. Since it launched, Google has added various features to the Pixel Stand, such as access to Android 11's Device Controls menu for smarthome control and the Google Clock feature. It looks like the second generation model could expand the fetaures offered though.

According to 9to5Google, who spotted the Made by Google wireless charger in Android 12 Beta 2 code, the Pixel Stand successor could have cooling fans on board to better dissipate heat on the phone and the charger itself. The Warp charger from OnePlus has fans on board and offers 50W wireless charging, but there is no indication in the code to suggest what output the Pixel Stand could offer.

The report on 9to5Google does mention different profiles for the stand however, that specify the number of fans running and the speed at which they run, depending on various factors. For example, when you say "Hey Google", the fans will quieten down so your phone is able to hear what you say and it's claimed the same happens for most apps that use your microphone.

It's also said there is an extra quiet mode for when your phone is set to bedtime mode, and you'll be able to manually switch between Auto, Quiet and Power Boost modes, with the latter seeing the fans spin much faster.

There is nothing to suggest when the second-gen Pixel Stand might appear, but it wouldn't be surprising to see it launch as an accessory alongside the Pixel 6 devices later this year.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.