(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is reportedly working with Google to supply its ultra-thin glass (UTG) for a forthcoming foldable Pixel phone.

Alongside the radically redesigned Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google is said to be working on its own foldable smartphone. There are relatively few details on the device as yet, but news from Korea states that Samsung's display arm is working with the US firm.

That comes as no surprise. Not only does Samsung Display work with many other manufacturers, the two companies are partnered on the new Wear OS project.

Perhaps more surprising is that Samsung is willing to expand the reach of its ultra-thin glass tech, beyond its own foldable phones - such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and forthcoming Fold 3.

UTG bendable displays are stronger and have a better feel in comparison with the plastic layer used on previous foldable devices. Google clearly fancies a bit of that action.

ET News in Korea also claims that the foldable Google Pixel will utilises Samsung's AMOLED display tech. Both the panel and the glass will be supplied together.

There's no word on a release window or schedule for the alleged phone, but it is said that UTG tech will start to be supplied to third-parties this year.

Writing by Rik Henderson.