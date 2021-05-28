More Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro camera details leak out

(Pocket-lint) - There have been a number of rumours surrounding the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro over the last couple of months, including full renders of their designs. The latest leak offers some more information on their cameras though.

According to leaker @FrontTron (via mysmartprice), the Pixel 6 devices will come with a gimbal-like steady camera mode and big improvements in video.

The leaker also claimed on Twitter that the devices would sport a Google custom neural processing unit (NPU) and image signal processor (ISP) that would be better than the Pixel 5, and there would be a bigger Samsung sensor on board.

Previous rumours have claimed the Pixel 6 would have a dual camera and the Pixel 6 Pro would offer a triple rear camera. It's said both would have a 50-megapixel main sensor and an ultra wide-angle sensor, while the Pixel 6 Pro would add an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x zoom to the mix. It's not clear which of the sensors the bigger Samsung sensor refers to.

The MySmartPrice article also mentions that the Pixel 6 will have a 120Hz display and a 5000mAh battery. The Pixel 6 Pro meanwhile, is also expected to come with a 120Hz display, though battery hasn't been mentioned as yet.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in October so there is still plenty of time for more rumours and reports to surface. You can read what's been claimed so far for the Pixel 6 in our round up feature. We also have a round up for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.