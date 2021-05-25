(Pocket-lint) - Google is rumoured to be working on three smartphones set for release in the latter half of the year, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 5a 5G.

We've already seen some pretty substantial renders of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and Google itself has confirmed the existence of the Pixel 5a 5G, but a recent leak has given us a few more details about the devices.

Leaker Max Weinbach - who has a decent track record - has claimed in a podcast (via GSM Arena) that the Whitechapel system-on-chip Google is said to be working on will offer raw performance somewhere between the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 865.

It's also said the special bit of the chip is the Neural Processing Unit and Image Signal Processor inside, both of which are used to improve images from the Pixel camera.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion · 25 May 2021

Apparently the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have a 50-megapixel main sensor, which will be paired with an ultra wide-angle lens and in the case of the Pro model, an addtional 8-megapixel 5x telephoto lens too.

Other details revealed by Weinbach say the orange model of the Pixel 6 - which the leaked renders show off - will be more on the peach side rather than pink, while a green, silver and black model is also on the cards.

It's claimed the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will launch alongside the Pixel 5a 5G and Google Watch in October. Weinbach said the Pixel 5a 5G will be more expensive than the Pixel 4a and there will be no wireless charging.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.