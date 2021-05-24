Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Google Pixel 6 takes its turn in a stunning design leak

(Pocket-lint) - The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro have got tongues wagging, turning the heat up with a series or high-profile renders. Now we get a good look at the Pixel 6 from a reliable source, Steve Hemmerstoffer.

Having been revealed originally by Jon Prosser, the ace leaker - aka @OnLeaks - has now shared additional images of the Pixel 6, to accompany those previously released for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Working with 91mobiles, we now have a good detailed look at the smaller phone of the pair, said to have a 6.4-inch flat display, rather than the 6.67-inch curved display of the Pixel 6 Pro.

We don't know if the bezel around the will be as wide in the flesh as it appears in these renders, but that certainly gives the Pro a more enhanced look.

The phone is said to measure 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm, with that rear camera bridge said to increase that to 11.8mm.

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today
Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall ·

Two cameras are expected on the rear of this model, missing out on the periscope telephoto that's expected on the 6 Pro. Rumours have said there might be a shift to a 50-megapixel main sensor in this camera, perhaps marking the departure from the 12-megapixel sensor that's been used for a number of generations.

@OnLeaks x @91mobilesGoogle Pixel 6 photo 3

We're expecting bold colours for the new Pixel models and these colours might be reflected across Android 12 that the phone is expected to launch with.

There's also a rumour that Google is developing its own hardware, with a chip codenamed Whitechapel potentially sitting at the heart of this phone.

There's a lot we don't know about this forthcoming device, but if these designs carry through to the final phone, there's plenty to be excited about. Hit up the source link to take a look at the 360 video for a closer look.

Writing by Chris Hall.
