Google Pixel 6 Pro's radical design rendered once again

(Pocket-lint) - In a classic case of one-upmanship, a notorious leaker has produced his own images of the forthcoming Pixel 6 to correct those from another notorious leaker.

Described as "a more accurate" depiction, Steve Hemmerstoffer - AKA @OnLeaks - has given us a good detailed look at the Pixel 6 while also fleshing out some of the physical details of this phone.

Kudos @jon_prosser who shared a rather good look at the #Pixel6Pro.



That being said, his depiction isn't that flawless...



Thus, I'm back to provide a more accurate look at this device + display size + dimensions + 360° video, on behalf of @digitindia https://t.co/SjL80zE2Ys pic.twitter.com/vF2lVyJKBN — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) May 20, 2021

Fans are right to be excited: this looks like a huge departure for Google's family of devices, and a serious assault on the flagship segment.

Google has played with design over previous Pixels, the most notable detail being the bright orange Pixel 4 XL. Orange is back on the menu, used as a colourway in this striking new design.

The rear of the phone matches the original Pixel 6 leaks that we saw from Jon Prosser recently, with the camera spanning the rear, giving a lot more space for lenses.

We can't be certain the camera loadout is as described: @OnLeaks is usually very good with the physical design of a phone, but some of the details, such as lenses, surface textures and so on, can't always be relied upon.

But this could see a triple camera arrangement on the Pixel 6 Pro, with a periscope telephoto joining the main and ultra-wide cameras.

Still, this is a striking look at the future device, again stating that there will be a Pixel 6 and a Pixel 6 Pro, while claiming that the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.67-inch display with curved edges and central punch hole camera.

There's no physical fingerprint scanner on these images, so that's thought to be moving into the display. Stereo speakers are said to be in place too.

We've seen a number of leaks about this phone in the past and we're sure we'll see a lot more in the future - Google is usually pretty good at confirming some of the details itself.

We wouldn't expect launch until October 2021, after the launch of Android 12, but we would expect this phone to be a showcase for Android 12's new design language. It's certainly got a lot of people excited - and with rumours that Google could be using its own Whitechapel hardware, it has the feeling of a breakthrough device right now.

Writing by Chris Hall.