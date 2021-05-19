Pixel 6 model numbers discovered in Android 12 Beta

(Pocket-lint) - Google has pushed out Android 12 Beta 1 as it sets off down the path towards the next-generation of mobile software. Announced at Google I/O 2021, the software is available for a range of Pixel phones as well as select partner devices.

While early releases are designed for feedback and development - as well as letting fans have an early look at what's coming - each such release is subject to forensic examination to see what else is lurking in the software.

The good news is that the Android 12 Beta appears to throw out a selection of model numbers for future Pixel devices.

While this doesn't give us much to be excited about, the fact that the rumoured folding Pixel has a model number might be taken as a positive sign by many people, and is certainly useful for aligning reports that surface relating to particular models.

Rizzle Kicks, Asus Zenfone 8 reviewed and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 103 By Rik Henderson · 19 May 2021

However, it's sometimes the case that there are codenames or model numbers used that never result in a device that comes to market.

As detailed by 9to5Google, here are the devices with codenames and model numbers:

Pixel 5a 5G: Barbet G4S1M

Pixel 6: Oriole GR1YH

Pixel 6: Raven GF5KQ

Folding Pixel: Passport GPQ72

Previous rumours have suggested that we'll see two versions of the Pixel 6 - the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, so having two model numbers appear here is no surprise.

Elsewhere, during the Google I/O keynote, there were plenty of references to "Fall 2021" which is when we're expecting Android 12 to go final and when we'd expect to see the launch of the Pixel 6, likely in the first weeks of October.

Writing by Chris Hall.