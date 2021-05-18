When will my phone get Android 12?

(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced the first Android 12 Beta, moving on from a developer experience, into one that more people can get involved with.

It's the first step towards the next Android update, Android 12, which is going to bring with it a huge range of changes. You can see what's coming in Android 12 right here.

We'll be tracking updates across the whole of the Android universe, but we're a long way out from final release day, so for the timebeing only the Android 12 Beta is available.

Android 12 will be coming to Pixel devices first and you'll be able to get the Android 12 Beta right away if you want to try it out. Beta 1 was announced on 18 May, but we wouldn't expect final software release until September 2021.

The following devices can use the Android 12 Beta, but note that this isn't final software and some features might not work on phones:

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 4a

Pixel 5

We're expecting the Pixel 6 to launch with Android 12 out of the box. We'd expect the devices above to move to Android 12 in September 2021, but this date hasn't been confirmed.

Other Android devices will also be able to access the Android 12 Beta and they are likely to be some of the first devices to update to Android 12 too.

As we're still a long way from Android 12 being final, we're not yet including all manufacturers - we will only add those manufacturers to the list if they make an announcement or if they are part of the beta. Most manufacturers will not announce update timelines until Android 12 is released and we'd expect that to be around September 2021.

Instead, we're focusing on those device that have access to the Android 12 Beta, or have been announced as partners on the beta.

NOTE: The Android 12 Beta is incomplete software and you use it at your own risk.

Asus has confirmed that it will be part of the Android 12 beta.

Asus Zenfone 8

Nokia has confirmed that it will be included in the Android 12 Beta.

Nokia X20

It will be no surprise that OnePlus is part of the Beta.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

Oppo is part of the Android 12 Beta.

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Realme is part of the Android 12 Beta, but we don't know which devices.

Sharp has confirmed that it is part of the beta, but the included devices have not been revealed.

Tecno will be offering beta access on one if its devices.

Tecno Camon 17

TCL is allowing Android 12 Beta access.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Vivo is in the Beta programme with one phone.

Vivo iQOO 7Legend

Xiaomi is offering one of the widest range of devices on the Android 12 Beta.

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

ZTE will be offering the Android 12 Beta.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5g (China only)

Writing by Chris Hall.