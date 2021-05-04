  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Google phone news

Pixel 6 might rival iPhone 12 by offering UWB connectivity

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Pixel 6 might rival iPhone 12 by offering UWB connectivity

- Google is testing support

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Google is reportedly testing support for ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity, specifically for Android hardware such as the Pixel 6 series.

XDA’s Mishaal Rahman shared on Twitter that Google is experimenting with UWB support on an upcoming device codenamed Raven. This device is thought to be part of the Pixel 6 family of phones. Raven could join another device, codenamed Oriole, this autumn - both running Google's Whitechapel GS101 chip.

Corroborating Rahman's tweet, 9to5Google has claimed it's seen on documentation that shows Google has indeed been working with UWB hardware, though it offered no additional information about how the Pixel 6 family would use UWB connectivity, as existing Nest hardware doesn't offer the technology.

Ultra-wideband (UWB) popped onto the consumer electronics radar in 2019, when Apple announced the inclusion of the U1 chip in the iPhone. It has subsequently found its way into some other key areas of technology, and we're expecting to see a lot more from UWB over the coming years. In fact, we suspect UWB will come to several flagship-tier smartphones beyond the iPhone 11 series and iPhone 12 series. 

A short-range wireless communication protocol, it uses high frequencies that can provide spatial and directional data. The advantage that UWB offers over existing technologies is that it's much better at ranging with greater accuracy, so two UWB devices would know where the other was with much greater precision than Bluetooth or GPS. Check out our UWB guide here to learn more about the technology and current use cases.

AirTag, Amazon Fire tablets and Nvidia interview - Pocket-lint Podcast 101
AirTag, Amazon Fire tablets and Nvidia interview - Pocket-lint Podcast 101 By Rik Henderson ·

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
Recommended for you
Pixel 6 might rival iPhone 12 by offering UWB connectivity
Pixel 6 might rival iPhone 12 by offering UWB connectivity By Maggie Tillman ·
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9R: What's the difference?
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9R: What's the difference? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Best Apple AirTag accessories 2021: Pair your tracker with smart extras
Best Apple AirTag accessories 2021: Pair your tracker with smart extras By Max Freeman-Mills ·