Image sample from Pixel 5a camera leaked by Google

(Pocket-lint) - Google has seemingly revealed an image taken by the unannounced Pixel 5a 5G's camera in a recent blog post, giving some indication of its capabilities when it eventually launches.

The blog post - which detailed HDR+ bracketing advancements on the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a - featured a link to a gallery showing off the technology. In the gallery, there's an image taken by the what the Google Photo info panel and EXIF data refers to as the "Google Pixel 5a".

According to 9to5Google, the shot - which has since been removed - is dated 1 October 2020 and it is said to have been taken using the ultra wide-angle lens at f/2.2. It's of a street, with some pedestrians in the shot, and it shows a movie theatre, which gives the location of the shot away as Taiwan. For reference, Taiwan is where the Pixel phones development happens.

Not much else is given away by the image, though there is another image in the gallery that doesn't have a phone model name. It's presumed the Pixel 5a will feature the same dual camera as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, with features like HDR+ with bracketing, Night Sight and Portrait Mode.

Other rumours surrounding the Pixel 5a suggest it will look similar to the Pixel 4a 5G with a polycarbonate back and a physical fingerprint sensor on the rear. Its claimed measurements make it slightly taller, narrower and thicker than the Pixel 4a 5G. It's said to run on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, even though this has been succeeded by the Snapdragon 780G, and we know it will offer 5G connectivity.

Google has previously said the Pixel 5a 5G "will be available later this year in the US and Japan and announced in line with when last year's a-series phone was introduced." You can read all the rumours surrounding the Pixel 5a in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.