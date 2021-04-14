  1. Home
Android Fast Pair redesign is official, supports more than 100 devices

(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced that its redesigned Fast Pair interface for Android phones is official and rolling out with support for more than 100 different products. 

That means when you pair a compatible pair of earphones, headphones or even a smartwatch or fitness tracker, you'll get an attractive pop-up window appear on your phone screen with a simple 'Connect' button for pairing. 

This is a very similar approach to Apple's AirPods pairing interface which shows up whenever you go to set up a new product with the H1 chip inside. 

The difference here, however, is that unlike Apple's method which is only supported by Apple AirPods and Beats products, Google's will show up for audio and wearable products from multiple brands. 

With this redesigned Fast Pair interface rolling out, it'll mean that your pairing experience with headphones and earphones is much simpler.

You'll no longer have to dive into your Settings to manually pair them.  And while Fast Pair has been around a little while now, having this big interface means you're unlikely to miss it, unlike previously where it often just looked like a regular notification popping up at the top of the screen. 

As a bonus, it also links the devices to Android devices using that same Google account. Google's system will support headphones from the likes of JBL and Sony among many others. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.
