(Pocket-lint) - Google has denied reports it cancelling the launch of its next phone, the Pixel 5a 5G.

On Friday, Android Central claimed the Pixel 5A had been cancelled. Leaker Jon Prosser, who has a very mixed track record at best, also claimed the company cancelled the phone due to chip shortages. However, Google swiftly denied those reports, telling The Verge: "Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the US and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced."

Although Google announced the Pixel 4a in August 2020 and the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 in October 2020, rumours about another Pixel phone have been circulating for months. There have even been a couple of suggestions that we might see the Pixel 5a 5G at Google I/O this spring.

Based on the first leaks, it looks like the Pixel 5a 5Gcould follow a very similar design to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. It's thought it will offer a polycarbonate body, with a square camera housing in the top left corner, much like the Pixel 4a 5G. It might also feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, dual rear cameras, and a headphone jack. Pocket-lint has an in-depth guide rounding up all the existing leaks and rumours on the device.

Keep in mind Google is also rumoured to be developing a flagship phone for later this year. Thought to be called the Pixel 6, it could be a foldable.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.