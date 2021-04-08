  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Google phone news

New Google Pixel update provides big performance boost, improved camera quality and enhanced graphics

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint New Google Pixel update provides big performance boost, improved camera quality and enhanced graphics
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Google has released an April update for its smartphones, with the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A receiving considerable camera and gaming graphics upgrades.

The new update, which began rolling out to devices earlier this week, includes camera quality improvements for "certain" third-party apps, while gamers should also experience "performance optimizations for certain graphics-intensive apps".

Google Pixel smartphones compared: What's the difference?

As noted by some users on Twitter, seen below, post-update benchmark tests also show that the Pixel 5's overall performance has improved by around  30-50%, which represents a very big jump. 

As ever, an array of bug squashes and performance tweaks are also present in the latest update. 

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today
Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall ·

For these two handsets, users should no longer experience freezing on the Google logo during startup. 

And the improvements aren't exclusive to newer handsets, either. For each phone from Pixel 3 to the Pixel 5, including the 'A' equivalents, a connectivity fix should solve the issue whereby VPN users were registering as offline. For this same set of devices, minus the Pixel 5, the occurrence of missing home screen grid options should now be resolved, too. 

All in all, considering the overall performance upgrade seen in some tests, this would appear to be a sneaky-big update. It also follows the big March Pixel update, which featured Smart Compose debuting on messages, underwater photography via Kraken and shareable recordings. 

Writing by Conor Allison.
Recommended for you
New Google Pixel update provides big performance boost, improved camera quality and enhanced graphics By Conor Allison ·
Legion Phone 2 event: How to watch the launch online By Chris Hall ·
Sony teases Xperia I III in two official YouTube videos By Britta O'Boyle ·