Google Pixel 5a could arrive 11 June, leak claims

(Pocket-lint) - The Google Pixel 5a has been the subject of a few rumours already this year and now it looks like we might have a date for its release, if the latest leak is to be believed.

The leak comes from Jon Prosser, who doesn't have the most reliable track record, though has been right on occasion in the past. Prosser tweeted saying new Pixel Buds were coming in mid-April, and a new Google phone was scheduled for 11 June 2021.

He later followed up his initial tweet saying his source had confirmed the new Google phone mentioned was the Pixel 5a, which is logical, though the folding Pixel has also been doing the rounds in the rumours.

Source has confirmed and followed up:



The Pixel device coming on June 11th is the Pixel 5a. https://t.co/vBWFomSjvW DJI FPV drone, Arlo doorbell review, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 93 By Rik Henderson · 10 March 2021 March 9, 2021

Prosser didn't reveal anything else about the Pixel 5a in the tweet, though previous leaks have suggested the device will follow a similar design to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. It's claimed to have the same 6.2-inch Full HD+ display as the Pixel 4a 5G and the same camera, which is also the same camera as the Pixel 5.

There hasn't been a great deal of information surrounding the hardware as yet but we would expect at least 6GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage. With the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 both running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, it could be that the Pixel 5a runs the successor of that, which hasn't been officially announced yet but has leaked as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775.

If Prosser is right and June is the release month for the Google Pixel 5a, we expect rumours to increase over the coming months. For now, you can read our Pixel 5a rumour round up for the story so far.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.