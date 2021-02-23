  1. Home
Google Pixel 5a renders and specs revealed in huge leak

1/2 Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks)
(Pocket-lint) - Google announced three Pixel devices in the second half of last year in the form of the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 but the next Pixel smarpthone is already on the cards.

Well-known leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer - also known as @OnLeaks - has shared some renders of the Pixel 5a, along with the specifications it is claimed to offer.

Using the Voice platform, Hemmerstoffer said the Pixel 5a will likely offer a plastic unibody that measures 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm (9.4mm with the rear camera bump) and pretty much be an exact copy of the Pixel 4a 5G.

He said the Pixel 5a will come with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED display, a large chin but small forehead above the display, a punch hole front camera in the top left corner and a dual camera on the rear. There is also said to be a flash and additional unknown sensor in the camera housing, which Hemmerstoffer speculates is PDAF. 

Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks)

Other features mentioned in the leak are a 3.5mm headphone jack, rear fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. Based on the leak, it looks like the Pixel 5a is pretty much a rebadged, slightly taller but narrower and thicker Pixel 4a 5G.

There's no mention in the leak of when the Google Pixel 5a might surface, though previous reports have suggested Google's I/O developer conference, which is normally May, though was cancelled in 2020 due to the global pandemic. 

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.

