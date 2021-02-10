  1. Home
The Google Pixel 4a 5G gets a big £100 discount in the UK

- There's a top deal on the Pixel 4a 5G in the UK

(Pocket-lint) - The Google Pixel 4a 5G currently has a large discount direct from Google in the UK with £100 off. The deal is on until 23 Feb 2021. 

The Pixel 4a 5G is Google's entry-level 5G option, sitting underneath the Pixel 5.

• Google Pixel 4a 5G, 128GB, was £499 now £399 (save £100):It's relatively new, offers the same power as the Pixel 5 and the same camera as the Pixel 5, with a larger display and a cheaper price. Get the Pixel 4a 5G from Google UK

If you want to check out contract deals for the Pixel 4a 5G then check our dynamically updated list of the latest deals right here: 

In our Pixel 4a 5G review we said: "The Pixel 4a 5G makes a lot more sense to us than the Pixel 5. Given that it has essentially the same core power, better audio, a larger display, and the same camera performance, all for a cheaper price, it's the phone to choose from the two.

"The Pixel 5's advantages come in the form of some more advanced features - 90Hz display, wireless charging and the IP68 water protection - but seeing as you get more screen space on the Pixel 4a 5G, without sacrificing too much battery life, we'd say that this phone is the one to pick for any Pixel fan."

Google is also offering £20 off the Pixel Buds at the moment as well as a Google Stadia deal, too. 

Writing by Dan Grabham.

