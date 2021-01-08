Google now offers an unlocked Pixel 4a 5G in white in the US

(Pocket-lint) - Google now offers an unlocked Pixel 4a 5G in "Clearly White". Previously, an unlocked model had only been available in black.

The company did launch a white Pixel 4a 5G last autumn, but it was exclusive to Verizon and more expensive as it supports millimeter-wave 5G (mmWave 5G). Google’s new white, unlocked Pixel 4A 5G is a standard version, however, and costs $499. On retailers such as B&H Photo, it's marked as a new release. Google has also confirmed it's new and that it will begin shipping from 28 January 2021.

In terms of design, it’s exactly the same as Verizon's mmWave 5G version, complete with a mint green power button. It's also a 5G device still, but you’re getting sub-6 5G. So, here's what the pricing tree looks like for Pixel 4a 5G:

Pixel 4A 5G UW

Just Black/black (with millimeter-wave 5G), Verizon exclusive for $599

Clearly White/white (with millimeter-wave 5G), Verizon exclusive for $599

Pixel 4A 5G

Just Black/black (with sub-6 5G), unlocked for $499

Clearly White/white (with sub-6 5G), unlocked $499

Keep in mind that an unlocked device means you can use it with any wireless carrier in the US, so you're not limited to Verizon.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.