(Pocket-lint) - Google has confirmed a number of Black Friday deals meaning discounts on a number of its Pixel phones - giving you the chance to save some money.

Fortunately, these deals aren't restricted to just the Google Store - instead you can get them from a number of retailers, so you can choose where to buy. The advantage that Pixel phones bring include instant updates on Android software, no bloatware and of course, the fuss-free camera that gives some of the best results on the market.

• Google Pixel 4a 5G, 128GB, was £499 now £459 (save £40): It's brand new, offers the same power as the Pixel 5 and the same camera as the Pixel 5, with a larger display and a cheaper price. See the offer at Carphone Warehouse or see the offer at John Lewis.

• Google Pixel 4a, 64GB, was £349, now £319 (save £30): The Pixel 4a is a great compact mid-ranger with a class-leading camera and now a cheaper price. View the offer on Amazon UK.

• Google Pixel 3a, 64GB, was £329, now £279 (save £50): It's a 2019 phone, but it is the cheapest of the lot, with a superb camera, clean Android 11 software and a decent display. View the offer at Argos.

These deals are likely to run through the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, but only while stocks last, so it's worth buying sooner rather than later.

Writing by Chris Hall.