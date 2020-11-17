(Pocket-lint) - Google's mid-range Pixel 4a phone, which released last August, is now available in a new limited-edition colour called Barely Blue.

Since it debuted a few months ago, the Pixel 4a has only been available in a basic black colour. But, starting 16 November 2020, you can get the handset in a baby blue variant for $349 - the same price as the original black variant. Once all the available units are sold out on the Google Store, Barely Blue will be discontinued. The model is also only available in US right now, though the colour will come to Japan before the end of the year.

The Pixel 4a is a cut-down version of the Pixel 4, Google's flagship phone in 2019, looking to bring that pure Android software experience and Google's capable camera prowess in at a lower price point. But the Pixel 4a is also an upgrade to the Pixel 3a - with the newer device positioned slightly higher thanks to more powerful hardware, shifting it into a competitive mid-range position.

It features a single 12.2-megapixel camera on the back, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G chipset, and a headphone jack. It lacks water resistance, a 90Hz display, and wireless charging.

Nevertheless, we praised the Pixel 4a in our review.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.