(Pocket-lint) - Prime Day 2020 is underway. The annual sales event, first started by Amazon in 2015, is quickly becoming a great time to update your phone. That’s especially true this year, if you’re a fan of Google’s Pixel, as the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 are both marked down.

Now in its fifth generation, Google’s Pixel devices have become known for their top-notch cameras and software. In our review of the Pixel 4 XL, we said its ability to take beautiful photos with hardly any effort made it the obvious choice for people who love to take photos.

Google’s Prime Day 2020 US sale gives users some options, as both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are discounted. The main difference between the two phones is the 5.7-inch display on the Pixel 4 vs the 6.3-inch display on the Pixel 4 XL.

Prime members can get the Pixel 4 XL with 128GB of storage for $6495, 35 per cent off its usual $1,000 price. The phone comes in both white or black. The 128GB model of the Pixel 4 and the 64GB model of the Pixel 4 XL are both marked down 38 per cent, too, at $549 each. The biggest sale, though, is on the 64GB Pixel 4 , which, at $449.99, has a 43 per cent cut from its usual price.

To see how Google’s Pixel 4 phones compare to other high-end smartphones available to buy now, see our in-depth guide here.

Prime Day is Amazon's annual sale, exclusive to Prime members who subscribe to Amazon Prime. This year, Prime members in the US, UK, and several other countries around the globe can get access to thousands of discounts across Amazon from 13 October to 14 October.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.