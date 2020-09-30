(Pocket-lint) - Google announced the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G phones during its Launch Night In event on Wednesday 30 September and pre-orders are now available.

Even better is that both come with an amazing deal for Brits.

Pre-order either the new Google Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G in the UK by certain dates (see below) and you will get a pair of Bose QC35 II wireless ANC headphones for free.

Considering the headphones are usually £259 (£299 when originally launched) and the Pixel 5 is £599 and 4a 5G is £499 and you can see how much of a bargain that is.

The deal will be available through Google and network partners, such as EE.

You need to order the Pixel 5 by 19 October to be able to redeem the offer, or the Pixel 4a 5G between 5 and 18 November 2020.

They will each also come with three months of Google Stadia Pro cloud gaming membership thrown in for good measure.

The Google Pixel 5 will ship from 15 October and the Google Pixel 4a 5G will be released 19 Novermber.

Writing by Rik Henderson.