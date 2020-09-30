Google announces the Pixel 5 as a mid-range 5G handset

(Pocket-lint) - Google has officially announced the Google Pixel 5, alongside the Pixel 4a 5G as the company makes its move into next-gen connectivity with a pair of handsets.

The Pixel 5 isn't a huge flagship phone, instead it's a 6-inch mid-ranger, but sitting on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G we've already got a good idea of what this phone will offer.

Running down the specs there's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and a 4080mAh battery. You get 18W charging as well as wireless charging, which also works in reverse so you can charge your Pixel Buds, for example.

The display has a punch hole for the front camera, but sticks to a 1080p resolution with frame rates up to 90Hz. The display supports HDR and is OLED, so should look great.

But the Pixel is all about cameras. For 2020, Google has stuck to the 12.2-megapixel sensor with 1.4µm pixels that we know so well, with f/1.7 aperture. But it's not really about the hardware, it's about the computational photography that sits behind it.

One of the exciting additions is that Night Sight will now work in portrait mode, so you'll be able to combine those effects to take some great shots. There are also new portrait lighting options, so you can make your shots look better - and because this is computational, you can apply it to photos you've already taken, like 5 years ago.

There are also various stabilisation options coming in for video, including a new cinematic mode that will capture steady pans with smooth slow-mo for that big screen effect.

Joining the main camera is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, with 1µm pixels and f/2.2 aperture. It captures 107 degrees so you can fit more in. The front camera is an 8-megapixels, f/2.0, with 1.12µm pixels.

The phone is IPX8 certified, has an aluminium back and Gorilla Glass 6 display covering. It will come in black and green colours.

Google is pitching this as a more affordable device and priced at £599/$699, it’s a lot cheaper than previous Pixel phones. The question is whether you'll go for the Pixel 5, or the slightly cheaper Pixel 4a 5G that has all the power and a larger display…

Writing by Chris Hall.