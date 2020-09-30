(Pocket-lint) - During a “Launch Night In” autumn hardware event, Google officially announced the Pixel 4a with 5G.

It's a new version of the Pixel 4a phone that Google released in August. The new version obviously introduces support 5G, but it's also $150 more expensive than the standard variant, costing $499 in the US, £499 in the UK, and €499 in most European markets. There are a few other differences, too, like that it has a larger 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080. It also has the faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and a bigger 3885mAh battery.

Oh, and it retains the 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a soft-touch Polycarbonate unibody, too, and no Corning Gorilla Glass 6 cover glass.

Like the Pixel 4a, the 5G variant doesn’t have the wireless charging or water resistance - those features are reserved for the new Pixel 5. The memory and storage are also still 6GB and 128GB, respectively, and it has a 16-megapixel ultrawide rear-facing lens. Check out our in-depth guide on the Pixel 4a 5G for more information:

Google first teased the Pixel 4a 5G when it launched the standard variant and announced the Pixel 5, though there were a lot of unknowns, like what exactly it looked like, key specs, and how it differed overall from the new Pixel 4a.

The Pixel 4a 5G is not yet available, but you can join the Google Store waitlist. It's expected to release by the end of the year. It'll be available in black or white.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.